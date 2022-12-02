Biden Hosted Macron for a State Dinner. Everyone Was on Their Best Behavior

(Bloomberg) -- To Emmanuel Macron, he’s “Cher Joe.” To Joe Biden, the French president is a go-to ally -- “my closer,” he beamed.

Biden’s debut state dinner saw the US and French president confront some headwinds -- sluggish approval ratings, looming energy shortages, the war in Ukraine -- while sidestepping a fresh dispute between their nations over US industrial subsidies.

The two leaders brushed aside tensions, casting a warm light on the relationship between America and its oldest ally.

“Vive la France and God bless America,” Biden said in toasting Macron at the state dinner, which capped a lavish series of ceremonies to fete the French leader, his wife Brigitte and a sprawling delegation. “We still strive to build a world that’s worthy of our highest hopes and of our future, knowing that we can always, always count on one another as allies and friends.”

Biden’s White House announced it would host Macron for the US president’s first state visit in September, about a year after a surprise deal between the US, the UK and Australia to provide Canberra with submarines scrapped a planned sale of French vessels, outraging Macron. A fresh irritant emerged recently, with France joining other US auto-making allies in objecting to Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act and its new subsidies for North American-made electric vehicles.

Transatlantic Tensions

So the French president arrived with grievances. And it wasn’t clear that the two men, separated by 35 years, would find much chemistry. At a fundraiser last month, Biden mistakenly referred to Macron as “Mitterand,” referring to the former French president who died in 1996.

Yet both piled on the platitudes in their public appearances, while showering each other and their wives with gifts that seemed geared for maximum symbolism. Macron’s presents to the Bidens included the soundtrack for Claude LeLouch’s film “Un Homme et une Femme,” the movie the US couple saw on their first date, as well as a copy of Albert Camus’s “The Plague, The Fall, Exile and the Kingdom, and Selected Essays.”

The Bidens gave the Macrons a custom mirror made from fallen wood on the White House grounds, a record collection of American artists and a print of Thomas Edison’s 1877 phonograph patent.

Before the state dinner at the White House, attended by hundreds of business leaders, celebrities, government officials and other dignitaries, the Bidens took the Macrons to a more intimate dinner at a favorite haunt in Washington’s Georgetown neighborhood. The two couples at one point smiled for an official photograph while enjoying one of the US president’s favorite indulgences, ice cream.

Subsidies Dispute

Biden gave a simple explanation on Thursday when asked why Macron was his first state visit guest: “Because he’s my friend.” Macron flashed a thumbs-up.

“It doesn’t mean that every single, solitary thing we agree on,” Biden said. “But it does mean that we agree on almost everything.”

The thing they didn’t agree on this week was the new US electric vehicle subsidies, which Macron and the European Union have complained violate World Trade Organization rules. But they emerged from a more than two-hour meeting at the White House on Thursday with what they said was some unspecified solution.

“There’s tweaks that we can make that can fundamentally make it easier for European countries to participate,” Biden said.

“We agreed to resynchronize our approaches,” Macron added.

The law is unlikely to be amended, with Republicans -- who uniformly opposed its passage in the first place -- taking control of the House of Representatives next year.

Close Ties

Yet asked at a joint news conference whether his “French friend” would return home reassured, Biden said with a grin: “I’m confident. That’s my answer.”

The presidents repeatedly hailed the close ties between their nations, beginning with the Marquis de Lafayette, a Frenchman who became an American icon by helping with the US revolutionary war. Biden credited Macron for a maritime agreement struck between Israel and Lebanon this year, negotiated in part by the US.

“I began to refer to him privately as my ‘closer,’” Biden said. “We needed a closer to get the job done, and you did it.”

Macron demurred. “Dear Joe,” he said through a translator -- a phrase he used repeatedly to address Biden -- “You elegantly thanked France for the role we played in the historical agreement. Let me be honest, I think most of the work was yours.”

Lobster, Cheese

The state dinner reflected a bipartisan spirit that Biden has sought to return to Washington -- Republican lawmakers including Kevin McCarthy, the likely next Speaker of the House and an often avowed Biden critic, were among the attendees. The menu included Maine lobster (criticized by conservation groups because of the threat its fishery poses to endangered North Atlantic right whales), an award-winning American cheese and American wines from 2018 and 2019 (pushing the limits of what French guests might consider a respectable vintage).

“You’re not just a leader with whom we share many values, many battles; you’re someone with whom we are having some very frank and respectful discussions on any topic,” Macron said to Biden. “And you also became a friend.”

After downplaying the tiff over US industrial subsidies, there was nothing but warmth between the men. Both infamous for running behind schedule, the state dinner stretched well into the evening.

“I do hope you had a great dinner,” Macron deadpanned just before 10 pm, to uproarious laughter. The crowd had only just been seated at their tables.

