(Bloomberg) -- A coalition of 20 mostly Republican-led states sued the Biden administration seeking to block new US plans to grant certain migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela temporary residency under a parole program.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, contends the program unlawfully creates a pathway to citizenship for the migrants awarded entry and exceeds executive authority on immigration policy.

“Every state in America, especially border states like Texas, is being crushed by the impacts of illegal immigration,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a statement. “This unlawful amnesty program, which will invite hundreds of thousands of aliens into the US every year, will only make this immigration crisis drastically worse.”

Read More: Biden Hits ‘Inflammatory’ GOP Border Politics Before Texas Trip

Under the program, migrants from the four eligible countries can apply to temporarily live in the US for a parole period two years if they can show they have someone in the US to support them and they can pass a “robust security vetting.” Applicants are considered on a case-by-case basis and must arrive by airplane, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

The lawsuit shows that “extremist” elected officials don’t want real solutions, a White House official said in an emailed statement.

“They would rather just keep using immigration to try to score political points,” the official said. “They’ve blocked comprehensive immigration reform and funding for border security, and are now trying to block a program that has dramatically reduced the number of migrants attempting to enter the country illegally.”

The lawsuit is an effort by America First Legal Foundation, a conservative legal group launched by former top Trump aides Stephen Miller and Mark Meadows. The states challenging the program include Texas, Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming.

The case is Texas v. US Department of Homeland Security, 6:23-cv-00007, US District Court, Southern District of Texas (Victoria).

--With assistance from Jordan Fabian.

(Updates with White House comment in fifth paragraph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.