(Bloomberg) -- Before Joe Biden blasted Donald Trump on Tuesday for calling his possible impeachment a “lynching,” the Democratic presidential candidate decried Bill Clinton’s impeachment using the same racially tinged term.

“Even if the president should be impeached, history is going to question whether or not this was just a partisan lynching or whether or not it was something that in fact met the standard, the very high bar, that was set by the founders as to what constituted an impeachable offense,” Biden, then a senator from Delaware, said on CNN in October 1998 in a clip resurfaced Tuesday by the cable network.

Earlier Tuesday, Biden dismissed Trump’s tweet by saying “impeachment is not ‘lynching,’ it is part of our Constitution.” He also complained that making the comparison with a lynching was “abhorrent” and “despicable” given its history as a way that white people killed African Americans.

The Biden campaign declined to comment.

Other Democrats, including Representative Danny Davis of Illinois and Maxine Waters of California also used the term to describe Clinton’s impeachment.

To contact the reporter on this story: Jennifer Epstein in Washington at jepstein32@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Wendy Benjaminson at wbenjaminson@bloomberg.net, John Harney

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.