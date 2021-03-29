(Bloomberg) -- The White House is in “the closing stages” of deciding how to respond to a hack that compromised popular software by Texas-based SolarWinds Corp., according to Jake Sullivan, President Joe Biden’s national security adviser.

“We’re in the closing stages of that process with options that will be presented at the highest levels here,” Sullivan said. The attack, suspected of being carried out by Russian hackers, affected at least 100 U.S. companies and nine federal agencies.

Sullivan said in an interview with Bloomberg News that the U.S. is examining ways to respond both “seen and unseen.”

The administration continues to be focused intensively on remediation, he said. “Meaning, making sure that we’ve address the vulnerabilities of federal networks in particular,” Sullivan said.

