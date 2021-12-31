(Bloomberg) -- President-elect Joe Biden will honor those who died in the coronavirus pandemic during his inauguration ceremonies with lights ringing the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

Biden’s inaugural committee is also asking communities around the country to light up buildings and memorials at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 19 in a “national moment of unity and remembrance.”“In the midst of a pandemic -- when so many Americans are grieving the loss of family, friends, and neighbors -- it is important that we honor those who have died, reflect on what has been one of the more challenging periods in the nation’s history, and renew our commitment to coming together to end the pandemic and rebuild our nation,” said inaugural committee spokeswoman Pili Tobar.

Biden’s inaugural planners have asked supporters not to travel to Washington for his swearing-in because of health and safety concerns during the pandemic. Congress is only making limited tickets available to members and one guest. The congressional luncheon after the swearing in has also been canceled.

