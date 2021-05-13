(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s sit-down Thursday with half a dozen Republican senators will determine whether there’s a chance for a bipartisan bill on infrastructure, one of the planned participants in the meeting said.

“Today Republicans will learn whether @POTUS is serious about reaching a deal on infrastructure,” GOP Senator Roger Wicker of Mississippi said in a tweet, referring to the president. “Our conference has a good faith offer on the table. We are ready to work with the President and our Democratic colleagues.”

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said Wednesday after a separate confab with Biden and top congressional leaders that his party would release as soon as next week an infrastructure proposal of less than $800 billion. Biden has pitched the $2.25 trillion American Jobs Plan, some of which includes elderly care and other social spending the GOP argues isn’t infrastructure.

While the White House wants to boost corporate taxes to pay for infrastructure, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he told Biden Wednesday that a “red line” for the GOP is rolling back any of the 2017 tax cuts -- which included a sharp reduction in the levy on companies.

At stake for the administration is showcasing to moderate Democrats that an effort is being made to do a bipartisan deal -- as Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia has specifically called for.

Mixed Signals

Thursday afternoon’s meeting includes Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, along with Wicker and fellow Republicans Shelley Moore Capito, John Barrasso, Roy Blunt, Mike Crapo and Pat Toomey.

The Wednesday gathering with McConnell, McCarthy, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, offered mixed signals.

Both sides are signaling an openness to some kind of infrastructure package, but remain deeply divided over scope. McCarthy said it should include only roads, bridges, highways, airports and broadband. Biden’s plan has $400 billion for elderly care, among other non-traditional items.

It’s also unclear whether there’s room to agree on how to pay for it. While Republicans oppose tax hikes, Biden has ruled out user fees, which Republicans have suggested, with the president saying they would put the burden to the poor, working-class and middle-class.

Separate Bills

There are increasing signs the bill would be split up if a bipartisan agreement on some infrastructure measures did emerge. That would leave Biden to try to advance some or all of the rest of his proposal without Republican support. Biden himself signaled Wednesday he was open to splitting the legislation.

“I want to make it clear -- I want to get a bipartisan deal on as much as we can get a bipartisan deal on. And that means roads, bridges, broadband, all infrastructure,” Biden told MSNBC in an interview aired Wednesday night. But he said he wouldn’t give up on other measures and may try to pass those separately with only Democratic votes.

“What can we agree on? And let’s see if we can get an agreement to kick-start this. And then fight over what’s left, and see if I can get it done without Republicans, if need be,” Biden said.

Biden’s meetings this week are a hopeful sign that something can be done on a bipartisan basis, said Ed Mortimer, the vice president of transportation and infrastructure at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. He called on Congress to pass a joint infrastructure bill as well as a five-year re-authorization of the surface transportation bill.

“There does seem to be a growing consensus that to get a bipartisan solution means focusing on the physical infrastructure stuff,” Mortimer said. “This is as close as I’ve seen us be on the verge of potentially getting something done.”

