(Bloomberg) -- President-elect Joe Biden introduced retired Army General Lloyd Austin as his pick for defense secretary and urged lawmakers to grant him a waiver to take the role despite his recent military service.

“In my judgment, there’s no question that he is the right person for this job at the right moment,” Biden said of Austin, who would be the first African American to lead the Pentagon. “He’s led major coalitions of allies and partners to fight terrorism, and it took some real diplomatic capacity to get that done.

Biden took note of the waiver from Congress Austin will need to assume the role of Defense secretary because it has been fewer than seven years since he retired from the military. Democrats and Republicans in Congress have expressed reluctance at doing so for Austin, even though they granted one for Jim Mattis when he was named President Donald Trump’s first defense secretary.

“There’s a good reason for that law that I understand and respect,” he said. “I believe in the importance of civilian control of the military.”

But, Biden said, Austin’s military experience would be an asset.

“We need his firsthand knowledge of the unmeasurable cost of war and the burden it places on our service members and their families,” he said.

Austin, 67, was the first Black general to command U.S. forces in the Middle East and, if confirmed, would break another barrier as the first Black leader of the Defense Department.

Some lawmakers already have said they oppose granting the waiver, and others expressed concern. Congress previously voted an exemption for Mattis, a retired Marine Corps general. On Tuesday, three of the 17 Senate Democrats who voted against a waiver for Mattis -- who, ultimately, was easily confirmed -- said they’d also oppose one for Austin, who retired in 2016.

Austin, was the head of U.S. Central Command from 2013 to 2016 under President Barack Obama, replacing Mattis in a role overseeing troops in a region that includes Iraq, Iran, Syria and Saudi Arabia.

After his retirement in 2016, Austin founded Austin Strategy Group LLC. He also serves on the board of Raytheon Technologies Corp., one of the Pentagon’s top contractors and the supplier of many of the weapons that Trump’s administration has approved for sale to Saudi Arabia.

Members of the Senate Armed Services Committee are likely to push Austin in confirmation hearings to adopt strict rules for recusal from decisions involving Raytheon and other companies he’s worked with. It’s not a new issue: Under Trump, recently ousted Defense Secretary Mark Esper was a former top lobbyist for Raytheon and Mattis had been on the board of defense contractor General Dynamics Corp.

Austin is a native of Thomasville, Georgia, and attended the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. He also holds a master’s degree in education from Auburn University and a master’s degree in business management from Webster University.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.