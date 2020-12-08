(Bloomberg) -- President-elect Joe Biden unveiled his health team on Tuesday, led by a would-be Health and Human Services secretary whose confirmation is already facing warning signs in Congress.

Biden was joined in Delaware Tuesday by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, who has been tapped to lead the HHS, and other people that Biden announced on Monday as he tries to stamp out the coronavirus pandemic, smoothly take over vaccine distribution and beef up the Affordable Care Act.

“We did not get into this mess quickly, we’re not going to get out of it quickly, it’s going to take some time, but I’m absolutely convinced that in 100 days we can change the course of the disease,” he said Tuesday at a theater in Wilmington, Delaware, that serves as his transition headquarters.

He reiterated his plan to ask all Americans to wear a mask for 100 days and make it mandatory on federal property and for interstate travel. He also promised 100 million doses of a vaccine in his first 100 days.

Biden hasn’t announced his full health team, including a commissioner for the Food and Drug Administration, and may not get the ones he has unveiled. Becerra is facing a confirmation fight, with Republican senators raising questions about whether his experience as a congressman and California attorney general suits him for the health portfolio.

Biden said the team he was announcing is a “team of world-class experts at the top of their fields, crisis tested, defined by a deep sense of duty, honor and patriotism.”

Biden has picked Vivek Murthy for surgeon general while appointing Rochelle Walensky -- the infectious diseases chief at Massachusetts General Hospital -- as director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Marcella Nunez-Smith as COVID-19 Equity Task Force Chair.

Jeff Zients will serve as coordinator for the coronavirus response, while Natalie Quillian will serve as deputy coordinator.

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, will remain in that role and serve as Biden’s chief medical adviser on the coronavirus. Fauci did not attend Biden’s event or a vaccine summit being held at the White House on Tuesday.

Biden has put an early emphasis on quelling the pandemic, which is at record levels in the U.S. and poised to worsen with winter weather and holiday events fueling its spread.

Another 192,000 cases were recorded on Monday, while another 1,435 died, bringing the fatality total to over 284,000, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Aside from FDA commissioner, Biden has also not named an administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. It’s not clear when he will, or what input Becerra will have in those selections.

While Biden’s selections to lead the Treasury and State Departments have met minimal opposition, Republicans have raised concerns about Becerra’s nomination, saying his background doesn’t include sufficient experience in health care.

Nonetheless, if confirmed, Becerra’s priorities would include tackling the pandemic, which would involve expanding testing, improving access to personal protective equipment and distributing a Covid-19 vaccine. He will also lead a push to expand the Affordable Care Act, one of Biden’s key goals.

While in Congress, Becerra supported a Medicare for All bill and as recently as 2017 spoke in favor of a single-payer health system. But a person familiar with Biden’s thinking said that Becerra is also prepared to work to protect Obamacare and add a public option, as Biden has said he intends to do.

As California attorney general, Becerra has led other states with Democratic attorneys general to file lawsuits defending the Affordable Care Act against the Trump administration’s efforts to dismantle it. That includes a case currently before the Supreme Court.

Murthy must also be confirmed by the Senate. He has held the position before, but has also spoken out against gun violence as a public health threat, a view that may spur opposition from Senate Republicans.

