(Bloomberg) -- Black pastors and politicians challenged Joe Biden on Monday to outline what he would do as president to ease access to economic opportunity and overhaul the criminal justice system as violent protests swept the country.

Delaware State Senator Darius Brown said the protests, which were sparked by the death of George Floyd after a police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes, were about deeper, longstanding issues of injustice.

Biden chose the Bethel AME church in Wilmington, Delaware, for his first public campaign event in more than two months because of the coronavirus lockdown. Marking a difference with President Donald Trump, Biden wore a mask and the attendees, most also in masks, spread out in the pews to avoid close contact.

After more than a dozen speakers pleaded with him to fix systemic racism -- in part by picking a black woman as his running mate -- Biden laid out some specific policy ideas, including setting up a national police oversight board in his first 100 days as president. He didn’t detail what it would do, but also said he would have more detailed economic plans next week.

Biden has the support of the vast majority of black voters, but the frustration that burst open over the last days about police brutality, the pandemic and the recession has challenged Biden to ensure that African-American voters turn out for him.

“I’ve never taken for granted” the black vote, Biden told the gathering at the church. “I’ve never ever done that. It has to be earned, earned every single time.”

Brown said the protests were only in part about Floyd’s death.

“What African Americans are expressing over the past few days are the need for economic opportunity,” he said. “The African American community wants you to bring home the bacon for us.”

Biden also said he would ensure “that the economic recovery deals with the institutional structures and and institutional racism.”

Brown noted that blacks did not share equally in the country’s recovery from the 2008-2009 economic crisis overseen by Biden as President Barack Obama’s vice president. “The African American community did not experience the same economic opportunity as they did during the 90s,” he said.

Biden, the likely Democratic presidential nominee, met with the leaders as cities around the country have endured days of protests, vandalism and looting.

The chaos struck as the country fights to emerge from economic lockdown due to the coronavirus, both of which are hitting African Americans with disproportionate harm.

“The Band-Aid has been ripped off by this pandemic and this president,” he said. “It’s been minorities. It’s been blacks. It’s been Hispanics” who have kept working, and getting ill during lockdowns.

“They are the ones out there making sure the grocery stores are open,” he said.

The Reverend Shanika Perry urged Biden to address his previous support for the 1994 Crime Bill that many black leaders fault for sending an outsize number of black men to prison.

“They have issues with the participation in that,” she said of her parishioners. “They want to know how you plan to undo the impacts of the mass incarceration.”

Noting that “representation matters,” she also called on Biden to name a black woman as his vice-presidential pick. “We have qualified black women who are capable of helping you lead this country.”

