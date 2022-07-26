Biden Is Feeling Well Enough to Resume Exercise, His Doctor Says

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s Covid symptoms have almost completely resolved after completing a treatment course of Pfizer Inc.’s Paxlovid, his physician said Tuesday.

“The President now feels well enough to resume his physical exercise regimen,” the president’s doctor, Kevin O’Connor, wrote in a letter released Tuesday by the White House.

Biden continues to work from the White House residence as he recovers. Tuesday is the fifth full day since he tested positive, opening a window for him to return to events once he tests negative.

O’Connor -- who has not appeared publicly to discuss the case or field questions from reporters since Biden tested positive Thursday -- said the president’s pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature remain normal and his oxygen saturation levels are excellent on room air.

The White House has downplayed concerns about the risk and framed Biden’s recovery as a testament to the power of science and treatments. Biden, 79, has received four doses of vaccine, and Pfizer’s pill has been shown to substantially lower the risk of severe illness in people who test positive.

