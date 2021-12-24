Biden Is Hit With ‘Brandon’ Slur in Call With Military Families

(Bloomberg) -- A traditional White House holiday call with military families ended awkwardly Friday when one father told President Joe Biden, “Let’s Go Brandon,” a slur used by some conservatives, and hung up after Biden asked his kids about their Christmas wishes.

The phrase has become code for “F--- Joe Biden” in conservative circles. When he heard it, Biden responded, “Let’s Go Brandon, I agree,” but did not otherwise react to the remark. The White House declined to comment.

Biden was speaking with military families after the presidential ritual of a check-in about Santa Claus with the North American Air Defense Command.

After the slight, Biden spoke with other children and thanked the families for their service.

“We want to thank military families,” Biden said. “God bless our troops.”

