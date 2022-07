Biden Is Positive for Covid, Has Mild Symptoms, White House Says

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday and is experiencing mild symptoms, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

Biden, 79, has begun taking Pfizer Inc.’s Paxlovid treatment for the disease, she said, and will isolate at the White House while continuing his duties.

