Biden Is Set to Meet With Utilities in New Push for Climate Spending

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden is set to meet Wednesday with the leaders of some of the nation’s largest utilities, as the White House mounts a renewed push to get its climate-spending laden reconciliation package back on track.

Among the participants will be Southern Co. Chief Executive Officer Tom Fanning, American Electric Power Co Inc. Chief Executive Officer Nick Akins, Edison International Chief Executive Officer Pedro Pizarro, Ameren Corp. Executive Chairman Warner Baxter, Exelon Corp. Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Calvin Butler, and DTE Energy Co. Chairman Gerry Anderson, company officials confirmed.

Duke Energy Chief Executive Officer Lynn Good may attend as well, a company representative said.

The meeting comes as Democrats and the White House work to find a way to advance a new version of the so-called Build Back Better Act with its $550 billion in energy and climate spending. Included in that is more than $300 billion in new and expanded tax credits for wind and solar power, nuclear plants, and other items that have drawn utilities’ support.

The White House declined to comment.

The effort stalled amid objections to the broader measure from Democratic Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, pivotal votes in the evenly divided chamber. Since then Biden has singled out the bill’s climate measures as one area where he thought agreement could be reached.

“EEI and our member companies are strongly advocating that Congress pass legislation that incorporates forward-thinking actions to address climate change, including a robust clean energy tax package,” said Tom Kuhn, president of the Edison Electric Institute, the utility industry’s main trade group.

The group also plans to make a pitch for building new transmission lines and other energy infrastructure, Kuhn said.

