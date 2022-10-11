Biden Is Willing to Work With Congress on Saudi Ties, Aide Says

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden is willing to work with Congress to think through what the US-Saudi Arabia relationship “ought to look like going forward,” one of his top aides said.

Biden “has been very clear that this is a relationship that we need to continue to reevaluate, that we need to be willing to revisit,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Tuesday in an interview with CNN.

Kirby’s comments follow a decision last week by Saudi Arabia and its OPEC+ allies to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day. US officials had sought to stave off the move, without success, and the decision -- just three months after Biden traveled to Saudi Arabia to urge higher output -- has strained relations with the Kingdom.

Biden’s willing to start conversations with lawmakers “right away” about revising ties, Kirby said.

Senate Foreign Relations Chair Robert Menendez on Monday urged a freeze on all US cooperation with Saudi Arabia, saying the kingdom’s backing of the production cuts is helping Russia finance its war on Ukraine.

“There simply is no room to play both sides of this conflict – either you support the rest of the free world in trying to stop a war criminal from violently wiping off an entire country off of the map, or you support him,” Menendez said in a statement. “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia chose the latter in a terrible decision driven by economic self-interest.”

