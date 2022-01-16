(Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Joe Biden is set to meet Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida virtually this week, after the spread of the omicron variant stymied efforts to organize an in-person summit.

The meeting will take place Friday, according to an emailed statement from White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, which said the two leaders would advance their shared vision for a “free and open Indo-Pacific” and discuss Covid and the climate crisis.

Since taking office in October, Kishida has met Biden face to face only briefly on the sidelines of the COP-26 summit in Scotland last year. Japan relies heavily on the U.S., its treaty ally, for national security, and sets great store by building personal relations between the two countries’ leaders.

Kishida has said he wants to advance his diplomatic agenda this year, but was forced to cancel a planned trip to Australia earlier this month to manage the latest wave of virus cases, which are nearing a record.

His next opportunity to meet Biden in person may be at an annual summit of the leaders of the Quad countries, which also includes Australia and India. Japan might host the meeting in the spring, Kyodo News reported last year, citing sources familiar with the matter.

