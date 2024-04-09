(Bloomberg) -- US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plan to form a council on defense industries and allow shipyard workers in Japan to perform more maintenance work on US Navy ships as they look to shore up their military alliance, according to a senior administration official.

Defense issues will be atop the agenda during a Wednesday meeting between the leaders, the senior US official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to share details ahead of an official announcement.

The meeting, part of the first official visit by a Japanese leader to the White House in nearly a decade, comes at a critical time in the US-Japan relationship. The countries are seeking to intensify cooperation on security in the Indo-Pacific region as China takes an increasingly assertive stance over disputed waters in the South China Sea.

The US sees co-producing the Patriot-3 missile as a potential project for the new council on industrial defense policy, the official said, with the aim of finding ways to build the weapons system more efficiently. The Patriot-3 system is currently produced in Japan but suffers from massive cost overruns.

The shipyard agreement will be an easier sell with Japan. The deal would see Japanese workers maintain US ships that need 90 days or less of work. That shift would save about a month of sea travel by avoiding sending those vessels back to the US for maintenance. The US Navy has determined there is a labor shortage for a specific class of shipyard maintenance that the Japanese can help fill, the official said.

Biden and Kishida face their own domestic political challenges, with the US president in the midst of a tough reelection battle against Republican Donald Trump. Japan under Kishida is moving forward with efforts to build up its military, an historic shift from the country’s post-World War II pacifist stance and a delicate political issue for the Japanese public.

Kishida ahead of the US visit said he would seek to build a multi-layer defense network with other countries to help strengthen Japan’s deterrence. Biden and Kishida will hold a bilateral meeting and press conference and the Japanese leader will be honored at a state dinner on Wednesday. Then-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was the last Japanese leader to make an official visit to the White House in 2015.

On Thursday, the two will hold additional discussions focused on security with Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The three countries joined Australia on Sunday for joint military drills in the South China Sea.

The US is seeking to encourage allies in the region to step up their cooperation with each other, in addition to Washington, to better counter China’s growing economic and military influence. The trilateral summit between the US, Japan and Philippines follows a similar meeting between the US, Japan and South Korea last year.

The Biden-Kishida discussions will also include ways Japan might assist in other regional partnerships, including AUKUS, the security group comprising the US, UK and Australia, the official said. While Japan isn’t set to join the grouping, Japanese involvement in AUKUS under the so-called “pillar two” would mean joining work on joint development of advanced defense capabilities.

Biden and Kishida will likely also highlight their efforts to work together on other global flashpoints, including Israel’s war on Hamas in Gaza, support for Ukraine in its war against Russia’s invasion and North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats.

Kishida has been firm on support for Kyiv and will reiterate his message that “today’s Ukraine could be tomorrow’s East Asia,” Shigeo Yamada, Japan’s ambassador to the US, said Monday at an event hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

--With assistance from Isabel Reynolds, Yuki Hagiwara and Yoshiaki Nohara.

