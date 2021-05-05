(Bloomberg) -- Three Google employees may have been illegally fired for workplace activism, the federal labor board’s top prosecutor said in a Wednesday letter, reversing determinations made by the Trump administration.

National Labor Relations Board Acting General Counsel Peter Sung Ohr wrote that the search giant “arguably violated” federal labor law by “unlawfully discharging” three activist employees, Rebecca Rivers, Paul Duke and Sophie Waldman.

The Alphabet Inc. company was accused last year by the general counsel’s office, then run by Trump appointee Peter Robb, of illegally firing two other activist employees, Laurence Berland and Kathryn Spiers. But the agency dismissed allegations made by Rivers, Duke and Waldman that Google also had retaliated against them.

Laurie Burgess, an attorney for the workers, said then that lawyers from the labor board’s advice division concluded that activism by the employees to protest Google’s collaboration with U.S. Customs and Border Protection fell outside the scope of federal labor law protection.

Ohr directed a regional director to issue an amended complaint against the company that would include the three additional firings unless Google settles the case.

In an emailed statement, a Google spokesperson said, “Our thorough investigation found the individuals were involved in systematic searches for other employees’ materials and work, including distributing confidential business and client information. As the hearing on these matters moves forward, we’re very confident in our decision and legal position.”

The NLRB declined to comment on the issue.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.