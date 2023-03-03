(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden lauded Germany’s commitment to providing military and other support to Ukraine as he met with Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the White House.

“Together we’ve worked lockstep to supply critical security assistance Ukraine,” Biden said Friday as the pair met in the Oval Office.

“Ammunition, artillery, armored tanks, air defense systems — We’ve been together throughout this,” he added.

Both leaders are pushing to produce arms and ammunition for Ukraine as Russia’s invasion enters its second year. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has urged allies to address shortages of ammunition, particularly for tanks and air defense weapons supplied by Germany.

“Beyond your military support, the moral support you gave to Ukraine has been profound, been profound,” Biden told Scholz, adding, “Increasing defense spending and diversifying away from Russian energy sources, I know that’s not been easy.”

Berlin is exploring joint procurement within the European Union, but the Brussels bureaucracy could slow the process, a German official said ahead of the meeting. One potential solution would involve moving some of the production to the US where there is more capacity.

The US on Friday was prepared to announce a new military aid package for Ukraine worth around $400 million, including rockets for mobile launchers, ammunition for armored fighting vehicles, and demolition munitions.

The sit-down was also an opportunity for the leaders to smooth over tensions following Germany’s prolonged deliberations over providing Ukraine with tanks.

“The transatlantic partnership is really in very good shape today and this is very much thanks to your leadership,” Scholz told Biden.

Biden National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told ABC News on Sunday that Scholz’s government had only agreed to send Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine under the condition that the US would send Abrams tanks. But the Germans denied there had ever been such a demand.

The pair also said they planned to discuss China, amid concerns expressed by some US officials that Beijing could be considering providing Russia with lethal aid that could be used in Ukraine.

On Thursday, Scholz warned China not to arm Russia and expressed disappointment that the Beijing government was no longer willing to join in “a clear condemnation of the Russian attack.”

