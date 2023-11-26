(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden expressed relief over the safe release of a 4-year-old American girl by Hamas, saying he hopes to extend the pause in fighting in Gaza in the coming days to facilitate the release of more hostages.

“This deal is delivering life-saving results. Critically needed aid is going in and hostages are coming out,” he said. “This deal is structured so that it can be extended to keep building on these results. That’s my goal. That’s our goal.”

Biden spoke after Qatar announced that Hamas freed 17 hostages on Sunday, the third day of hostage releases engineered under a temporary cease-fire with Israel. They included Abigail Edan, whose parents were killed in the Hamas attacks of Oct. 7 that triggered Israel’s military response in Gaza.

Biden spoke to reporters in Nantucket, Massachusetts, where he spent the Thanksgiving holiday with family.

