(Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden is spending $4 million on broadcast and digital ads in Iowa, touting his his focus on the middle class ahead of the Feb. 3 caucus there.

Similar to his Democratic rivals for the party’s presidential nomination, Biden is portraying himself as seeking to help average Americans, in contrast with President Donald Trump, who they argue is focused on the wealthiest.

“With less than 100 days until the Iowa caucus, we are blanketing the state on the air and online to remind voters of the striking differences between Donald Trump’s selfish and senseless actions and Joe Biden’s inclusive economic vision for the middle class,” Greg Schultz, Biden’s campaign manager, said in an emailed statement.

While Biden leads or is statistically tied in Iowa state polls, Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg, who have highly organized campaigns in Iowa, also get strong support among caucus-goers in the latest USA Today/Suffolk poll.

COMING UP

Fourteen presidential candidates, including Biden, Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders, Warren, are scheduled to speak Friday at the Liberty and Justice Celebration hosted by the Iowa Democratic Party in Des Moines.

On Saturday, eight Democratic presidential candidates will attend a fish fry in Cedar Rapids, hosted by freshman Democratic Representative Abby Finkenauer.

