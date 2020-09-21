(Bloomberg) -- Democratic nominee Joe Biden is still falling short of Hillary Clinton’s support among Latinos. A new Biden campaign video uses President Donald Trump’s interview on the coronavirus with Bob Woodward. And Florida voters will begin casting ballots this week.

There are 43 days until the election.

Other Developments:

Supreme Court Fight Galvanizes Final Sprint of Trump-Biden Race

Ginsburg’s Death Injects New Doubt Into Fate of Obamacare

Battle for Senate Could Push a Court Vote Past Election Day

Biden’s $466 Million Bankroll Tops Trump by $141 Million

Biden’s Lead Among Latinos Smaller Than Clinton’s

Biden is winning Latino voters handily, but he’s still falling short of Clinton’s 2016 numbers.

In an NBC News/Wall Street Journal/Telemundo poll released Sunday, 62% of Latino voters nationwide backed Biden and 26% backed Trump. Nine percent were unsure.

Exit polls showed Clinton won 66% of Latino voters in 2016, while Trump won 28%, roughly comparable with prior Republican nominees.

Biden has shown softer support among Latinos, a particularly crucial demographic in the battleground states of Arizona and Florida. Both the Trump and the Biden campaigns have done outreach to the Hispanic community through campaign events in recent weeks.

The survey of 300 registered Latino voters across the country was conducted Sept. 13-16. The margin of error is plus-or-minus 5.7 percentage points.

Biden Campaign Video Uses Woodward Interview on Coronavirus

The Biden campaign is using Woodward’s taped interviews with the president in its latest web video about the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video posted on social media Sunday, six medical professionals including an emergency room doctor and a nurse respond to Trump’s comments about the pandemic in his interviews with the journalist and author and in his public remarks.

Filmed like the reaction videos popular online, it shows them grimacing, shaking their heads and putting their hands over their mouths as Trump is shown comparing the virus to a “strenuous flu,” predicting the virus will disappear by April, claiming that children are “almost immune” to the disease and telling Woodward that he wanted to play down the pandemic.

“By underplaying how serious the virus was, people died,” says an emergency medicine doctor. “People that I know died, and this one is not OK.”

The video also shows a White House spokeswoman saying that Trump has “never lied to the American public” about the coronavirus.

“Unless we’ve come up with a new definition for lies, I think he lied,” says a frontline worker.

Vote-by-Mail Begins in Florida This Week

Voters will begin casting ballots this week in another battleground state, as mail-in ballots are sent out Thursday in Florida.

The Sunshine State is one of five that will send out ballots 40 days before the election, along with Illinois, Maryland, Mississippi and North Dakota. Missouri will send out ballots Tuesday.

Voting is already underway in North Carolina and Michigan, and a court ruling last week paved the way for Pennsylvania to send ballots.

The impact of early voting could be significant this year, as fears of the coronavirus have driven an unprecedented surge in interest in vote-by-mail, while Trump’s attacks on it have created a partisan divide for the first time.

In North Carolina, where mail-in ballots were sent more than two weeks ago, more than 120,000 ballots have already been returned and accepted, with 55% coming from Democrats, 29% from independents and just 16% from Republicans, according to the Old North State politics site.

