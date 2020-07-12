(Bloomberg) -- Democratic nominee Joe Biden has taken a five-point lead over President Donald Trump among voters in Texas following a surge in coronavirus cases and deaths there, according to new polling.

A Dallas Morning News/University of Texas at Tyler poll released Sunday had Biden attracting 46% of registered voters compared to 41% for Trump. The poll of roughly 1,900 Texans was taken June 29-July 7 and had a margin of error of plus or minus 2.2%.

Trump’s handling of the coronavirus may have influenced the results, with 44% saying they strongly disapproved of the president’s performance, compared to 22% who said they strongly approved.

Democrats have often talked of flipping the strongly Republican state in presidential races because of demographic shifts, but Trump easily won Texas in 2016, with 52% of the vote to Hillary Clinton’s 43%.



The Democratic National Convention is scheduled for the week beginning Aug. 17 in Milwaukee, while the Republicans are slated to meet a week later with events in Charlotte and Jacksonville.

