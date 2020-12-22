(Bloomberg) -- Less than a month before he is sworn in, President-elect Joe Biden has not yet selected his attorney general, a key role given how politicized the department became under President Donald Trump and while federal officials are investigating Biden’s son.

Biden is leaving his choice for attorney general as one of the last major positions he’ll fill, after already announcing his picks for secretaries of State, Defense, Treasury, Homeland Security and others.

Biden hasn’t said why he’s waiting to name the nation’s top law enforcement officer and the delay means his choice will have less time to get prepared for a potentially bruising confirmation battlebefore taking over the Justice Department. Biden hasn’t yet named his picks for other key positions, such as Labor secretary and director of the Central Intelligence Agency.

Top contenders under consideration to be attorney general include outgoing Alabama Senator Doug Jones, former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates and U.S. District Judge Merrick Garland, according to people familiar with the transition process.

Biden is said to be taking a very deliberative approach toward naming an attorney general, given his previous stint as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Biden might also wait until the Georgia Senate runoff races are determined so he knows which party controls the Senate, according to a person who has had discussions with transition officials.

The Democrats need to win both seats in the Jan. 5 election to split the Senate 50-50, leaving Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as the tie-breaking vote. If Republicans win one or both Senate seats, they’ll control the chamber and have an easier time tying up Biden’s nominees.

If Republicans maintain control, then Jones might be the best pick, given that he has bipartisan support, according to the person. If Democrats take over the Senate, then Biden might be emboldened to choose a more controversial attorney general like Yates, who has tangled with the Trump administration and Senate Republicans, the person said.

Regardless of who he picks, Biden’s choice will confront significant political land mines, including immediate questions about how to handle the criminal investigation into Hunter Biden. The probe into the younger Biden is believed to be linked to tax-related issues over his business dealings in China, although he also has been investigated over his business dealings in Ukraine.

Special Counsel

Republicans such as Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham are demanding that a special counsel be appointed to investigate Hunter Biden.

The new attorney general also might have to decide whether to investigate Trump and perhaps his allies once he leaves office, and how to handle the inquiry into possible wrongdoing during the Russia probe, which is now being led by a special counsel.

Trump’s Justice Department has come under withering criticism, with former officials and Democrats saying it has been bent to his will and allowed politics to drive decision-making, from decisions about sentencing of key presidential allies to moves to ensure an inquiry into the origins of the Russia probe continue into the Biden administration.

“People need to be reassured that the government can be trusted, that the Justice Department can be trusted and that we have a system where no one person is above the law,” said Donald Ayer, who served as deputy attorney general under Republican President George H.W. Bush. “The biggest single thing is to have an attorney general who will make it the main point of their first two years to restore trust in the Justice Department.”

Biden has pledged that the department under his administration will be independent of the White House.

“I guarantee you that that’s how it will be run,” he said in a CNN interview this month.

