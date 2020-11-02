(Bloomberg) -- Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s ahead by seven percentage points in one of the final polls in they key state of Pennsylvania. President Donald Trump’s tweets are very different than in the final days of the 2016 campaign. And North Carolina plans to count nearly all of its ballots on Tuesday night.

There is one day until Election Day and 42 days until the Electoral College meets.

Other Developments:

Your Hour-by-Hour Guide to an Election Night Like None Before

‘Fire Fauci’ Chant Erupts At Trump Rally As Tensions Simmer

Trump’s Dismissal of Covid Risk Paved Way to White House Outbreak

Biden Warns Trump Against Declaring Early White House Win

Biden Maintains Lead in Crucial Pennsylvania

Biden has a seven-point lead in his home state of Pennsylvania in one of the final pre-election polls.

A Monmouth University Poll released Monday found 51% of likely voters backed Biden and 44% supported Trump in a high-turnout election. With more than 2.4 million early votes already cast, pollsters say higher-than-normal turnout is very likely.

Biden has led in nearly every poll in Pennsylvania in September and October, and the RealClearPolitics average of polls showed him ahead by 4.3 percentage points before the Monmouth poll came out.

Biden and running mate Kamala Harris will visit Pennsylvania for last-minute get-out-the-vote events, including appearances by Lady Gaga and John Legend. Trump will also hold an election-eve rally in Biden’s hometown of Scranton.

The Monmouth poll of 502 registered voters in Pennsylvania was conducted Oct. 28-Nov. 1. It has a margin of error of plus-or-minus 4.4 percentage points.

Trump’s Election Eve Tweets Are Very Different Than in 2016

In the closing days of the 2016 election, Trump’s normally voluble Twitter feed became suddenly restrained. This time? Not so much.

In 26 tweets in the final three days of his previous campaign, Trump mostly offered thanks to various battleground states and links to favorable opinion pieces.

On Sunday alone, Trump tweeted 49 times. He claimed that Biden “is the candidate of rioters, looters, arsonists, gun-grabbers, flag-burners, Marxists, lobbyists, and special interests.” He referred to Biden’s “47 years of treachery and betrayal.”

He said “the Radical Left is going down,” referred to himself as “your all time favorite President,” claimed Biden would “indoctrinate your children with Anti-American lies,” and attacked Fox News host Chris Wallace.

And he referred to a group of drivers who surrounded a Biden campaign bus in Texas as “patriots,” saying they did nothing wrong.

North Carolina Expects to Count 97% of Ballots on Tuesday Night

While Pennsylvania may not finish counting ballots until Friday, North Carolina aims to be done more quickly.

The State Board of Elections said Sunday that it expects at least 97% of all ballots cast in the battleground state to be counted and reported Tuesday night, according to the Charlotte Observer.

More than 4.5 million North Carolina voters have already cast a ballot, 95% of the state’s total 2016 turnout. The vast majority did so via early voting, which means those results can be tallied quickly once the polls close.

Still, if the race is tight, it may take a few days to identify a definitive winner, as the state will accept mail-in ballots until Nov. 12, as long as they have an Election Day postmark.

And it very well may be close. Biden is currently ahead by about a third of a percentage point in North Carolina in the RealClearPolitics polling average.

Coming Up:

Trump will hold rallies in Fayetteville, N.C.; Scranton, Penn.; Traverse City, Mich.; Kenosha, Wisc.; and Grand Rapids, Mich. on Monday.

Biden will be barnstorming Pennsylvania.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.