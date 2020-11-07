(Bloomberg) -- Democratic nominee Joe Biden remained ahead in four key states on Friday. But with more ballots still to be counted, he had not yet secured the electors needed to get him to a majority. President Donald Trump continued to spread conspiracy theories about the election.

Biden maintained his lead as elections officials in four key states plowed through ballots Friday, but enough ballots remained outstanding that it was too soon to definitively call a win in any of the states.

With 264 electors, Biden remained just short of the 270 majority a candidate must have to win an election.

His lead was tightest in Georgia, where he was separated from Trump by just 4,020 votes early Saturday, close enough that the race will likely be headed for a recount.

In Pennsylvania, his erstwhile home state, Biden’s lead was at 28,877 early Saturday, bolstered by results from Philadelphia that came in during the day. He also led in Nevada, where he was ahead of Trump by 22,657 votes early Saturday.

Biden’s lead in Arizona, which has shrunk somewhat as ballots were counted, was 29,861 as of early Saturday.

The former vice president spoke to the nation Friday night, predicting an official victory soon and saying he’s already begun work on dealing with the coronavirus, the economy and racial injustice. He said he’d probably speak again Saturday.

Trump made no public remarks but made vague accusations regarding military ballots and other voting procedures on Twitter.

“Joe Biden should not wrongfully claim the office of the president,” Trump tweeted. “I could make that claim also.”

Nevada’s New Mail-In Voting Law Slows Results (4 a.m.)

A new law that sent ballots to all registered voters because of the coronavirus pandemic has contributed to the slow pace of election results in Nevada, a spokeswoman for the secretary of state said Friday.

Nevada has historically favored in-person voting, said the spokeswoman, Jennifer Russell. In the 2016 election, only 6% of voters cast mail-in ballots, according to state data. This year, however, at least 46% of voters voted using mail ballots, according to data put out by the state on Friday. Only 10% of the ballots so far emerged from Election Day turnout. The rest were cast in-person, but early. Those breakdowns are likely to change as ballots postmarked Election Day continue to arrive and be processed.

All this means a lot of paper for the state’s first crack at the new system, with every mail-in ballot requiring a meticulous review and tabulation process. In Clark County, home to Las Vegas and 90% of the state’s currently uncounted 124,500 votes, the process includes a digital scan, signature verification, and reviews by bipartisan pairs of election officials of ballots with legibility or other issues.

Mail-in ballots are cross-checked with other counties and even other states to ensure no vote is counted twice. Dealing with a barrage of lawsuits from the Trump campaign has also taken up time for county officials.

“It’s more complicated than sitting here and saying tick for Joe, tick for Trump. It’s a complicated process and it’s one that we’ve never had to do at this volume before,” said Annette Magnus, the executive director of the progressive communications group Battle Born Progress, which advocated for the mail-in voting law, AB4, that passed last summer. The county’s registrar, Joe Gloria, has stressed that the department’s goal is to count accurately, not quickly. -- Sarah Holder and Laura Bliss

