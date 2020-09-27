(Bloomberg) -- Former Vice President Joe Biden held a 10 percentage point lead over President Donald Trump among registered voters nationally, according to a poll conducted by the Washington Post and ABC News.

Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris had 53% support compared with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence at 43%, the poll showed. The margin is statistically unchanged from the 12-point gap in the Washington Post and ABC’s August survey which was taken before both parties held their conventions.

Biden had a 54% to 44% lead among likely voters. He is ahead of Trump by 65% to 34% among women surveyed, while 55% of men polled supported Trump compared with 42% for Biden, according to the report.

The poll was conducted after the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg but before Trump’s nomination of federal Judge Amy Coney Barrett on Saturday. Biden led Trump by eight points on the question of who was more trusted to handle the next appointment to the Supreme Court.

The poll was conducted by telephone Monday through Thursday among a random national sample of 1,008 U.S. adults. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

