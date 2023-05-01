(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden, following a meeting with Philippines leader Ferdinand Marcos Jr., said any attack on Philippine armed forces or vessels would trigger American defense commitments, a message intended to reassure a key ally in the face of heightened tensions with China.

“President Biden reaffirms the United States’ ironclad alliance commitments to the Philippines, underscoring that an armed attack on Philippine armed forces, public vessels, or aircraft in the Pacific, including in the South China Sea, would invoke U.S. mutual defense commitments under Article IV of the 1951 U.S.-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty,” according to a joint statement from the leaders issued Monday by the White House.

The leaders said in the statement that they also underscored “their unwavering commitment to freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea” and affirmed the “importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait as an indispensable element of global security and prosperity.”

Marcos on Monday made his first visit to the White House since he took office as Philippines president last year, amid strained relations with China over disputed waters in the South China Sea as well as Taiwan. His talks with Biden were dominated by defense and economic issues as the two sought to strengthen the alliance between their countries.

Last week, the US accused China of harassing Philippine ships after a near collision in those waters. The episode occurred as Washington and Manila conducted their biggest ever joint defense drills.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters Monday that the US would announce new efforts to modernize the Philippine military including providing additional C-130 planes and patrol vessels.

Earlier this year, the American military secured greater access to Philippine military bases near Taiwan and the South China Sea, an agreement that was denounced by Chinese officials.

The Biden administration is also sending a presidential trade and investment mission to the Philippines to bolster cooperation, including on clean energy, critical minerals and food security.

“Together we’re deepening our economic cooperation, which is going to continue to deepen,” said Biden before the meeting with Marcos. “I think it’s mutually beneficial.”

Marcos, whose father ruled the Philippines until his ouster in 1986, highlighted the security challenges facing the country.

“It is only natural that for the Philippines to look to its sole treaty partner in the world to strengthen and to redefine the relationship that we have and the roles that we play in the face of those rising tensions that we see now around the South China Sea and Asia-Pacific and Indo-Pacific region,” Marcos said.

“The Philippines is possibly, arguably the most complicated geopolitical situation in the world right now.”

