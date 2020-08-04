(Bloomberg) -- Mexican peso bulls have little to lose no matter who wins the U.S. presidential election in November.

If Joe Biden wins, as recent polls suggest, the peso could get a boost from the dwindling risk of anti-Mexico rhetoric from the White House. Even if Donald Trump wins, interest rates in Latin America’s second-largest economy are expected to stay elevated, anchoring the peso.

“Regardless of the outcome we would expect the currency to hold steady after the election,” said Claudia Ceja, a strategist at BBVA in Mexico City. “If Biden wins, we could see a strong rally.”

Ceja forecasts the currency to strengthen almost 10% to 20.8 per dollar by the year’s end, although she says it’s too early to tell about the winner of November election. Brendan McKenna, a strategist at Wells Fargo in New York, expects the peso to end the year at 21.5 to the dollar.

There are caveats: No matter what, Trump will remain in office until at least Jan. 20, 2021. Plus, he’s already floated the notion of delaying the vote. Yet traders didn’t wait for his inauguration four years ago -- the peso lost a fifth of its value in the three months after November. And many analysts, including Ceja, say Biden will prove friendlier to America’s biggest trading partner.

Investors should prepare, meantime, for weakness in August, typically a volatile month for developing-nation currencies as volume thins and volatility rises. In the past decade, the Mexican peso lost an average of 2.3% versus the dollar in August. It fell for a sixth day today.

Many emerging-market currencies are already under pressure from the pandemic and tension between U.S. and China. On a longer time horizon, however, high Mexican rates compared with peers will help support the peso. Mexico’s 5% policy rate ranks among the world’s highest in both nominal and real terms.

Some analysts, including Rabobank strategist Christian Lawrence, say volatility could erode carry demand and lead to short-term weakness.

“The peso will be nowhere near as sensitive to the election as before,” he said in an interview from New York. “To me, it’s more likely we see volatility pick up and that weighs on Mexico.”

The consensus of the monthly Banxico survey of 36 economists published on Monday settled on the peso ending the year at 22.69 per dollar, about 0.7% stronger than 22.86 now. JPMorgan Chase & Co. maintained its overweight peso recommendation, according to a note released on Monday.

