(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden is considering a visit to the US-Mexico border next week, according to people familiar with the matter, for a first-hand look at conditions as his administration contends with a surge in migration.

Biden is already scheduled to travel to Mexico next week to meet with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Jan 9-10 in Mexico for the North American Leaders’ Summit.

The decision on the border visit isn’t final, but the stop would be added to the Mexico City trip, the people said. One person said the White House is considering a stop in El Paso.

The people asked not to be identified because the travel isn’t yet official. The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that Biden was considering a border visit.

The influx of crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border has become a political liability for the Biden administration, which reversed many of former President Donald Trump’s hard-line immigration policies. But the Supreme Court has kept in place a pandemic-era policy known as Title 42 that has required the administration to continue to turn away many asylum seekers on public health grounds.

