(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will meet with both Republican and Democratic members of Congress on Monday to discuss his $2.25 trillion plan to build U.S. infrastructure, an early test of political support for the proposal.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Friday that lawmakers from both the House and Senate have been invited to the meeting. She said the White House would identify them on Monday beforehand.

Republicans have criticized Biden’s proposal for including a corporate tax increase as well as for its expansive scope -- it proposes spending hundreds of billions of dollars on child and elderly care, manufacturing and research, in addition to more traditional infrastructure projects.

Some early polling has shown the plan is popular with many Americans, even if it is funded by tax increases on corporations or high-income people, raising pressure on Republicans to at least engage with the White House on legislation.

