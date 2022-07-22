(Bloomberg) -- A long-awaited meeting set for next Tuesday between US President Joe Biden and Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez has been postponed due to Biden’s positive Covid-19 test yesterday, according to two Argentine government officials.

A new date for the meeting has not yet been determined, said the officials, who asked not to be identified discussing a decision before it’s announced. The delay marks a symbolic setback for Fernandez, who has sought an in-person bilateral meeting with Biden since the US leader took office.

The White House gathering was broadly viewed as a concession by the US after Fernandez participated at Biden’s Summit of the Americas gathering, held in Los Angeles in June.

The meeting delay comes as Fernandez grapples with a deepening currency crisis that risks pushing inflation higher and derailing Argentina’s $44 billion agreement with the International Monetary Fund. The US ranks as the IMF’s top shareholder and holds major influence over approving countries’ programs with the Washington-based lender.

A White House spokesperson and an Argentine presidential spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

