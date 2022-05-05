(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden met with a group of labor organizers Thursday at the White House, including a former Amazon Inc. worker who led a Staten Island union-organizing drive.

Biden met with Christian Smalls and other members of a roundtable session hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh. The session included young organizers and workers at a range of companies.

“President Biden stopped by the discussion and thanked the worker organizers for their leadership in organizing unions,” the White House said in a statement.

Biden has regularly chided Amazon, and expressed support for the Amazon union push last month. “By the way, Amazon, here we come,” he said at the time.

Smalls’s fledging Amazon Labor Union won an election in April to represent Amazon workers at a warehouse in New York’s Staten Island. Amazon has contested the result. The union this week lost an election at a second, smaller Amazon facility across the street.

