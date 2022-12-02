(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden met briefly on Friday with Prince William, who was in Boston to promote efforts to combat climate change.

“Good to see you again,” Biden said as the two met outside the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum. The two spoke for about 20 minutes. The president was heard asking the prince “where’s your top coat?” as the two braved the cold Boston weather.

William and Princess Catherine are in Boston this week to promote their Earthshot Prize, a global competition which distributes millions of dollars annually to entrepreneurs for projects tackling climate change. William became Prince of Wales earlier this year after the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The couple have sought to highlight their activisim on climate, mental health and early childhood education. The Earthshot program is modeled on former President John F. Kennedy’s “moonshot” initiative -- as is Biden’s own “cancer moonshot” effort, intended to speed research into cutting-edge treatments.

“We expect they will discuss their shared climate goals, prioritization of mental health issues, and decreasing the burden” of cancer, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One ahead of the meeting.

The royal trip -- the first to the US for the couple in eight years -- has been overshadowed by another racially charged controversy emanating from Buckingham Palace. Earlier this week, Lady Susan Hussey -- William’s godmother -- resigned her role in the royal household after reportedly pressing a UK-born Black activist about where she came from.

Ngozi Fulani, who heads a domestic abuse charity, said that Hussey repeatedly asked what her nationality was even as she explained her parents had immigrated in the 1950s. The Palace, announcing Hussey’s resignation, released a statement offering “profound apologies for the hurt caused.”

The incident followed an interview last year with William’s younger brother, Harry, and his wife Meghan Markle, who said members of the royal family speculated about how dark the couple’s children might be. Markle has a Black mother and white father, and has spoken at length about the mental health struggles she’s faced since marrying into the royal family.

