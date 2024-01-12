(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration on Friday unveiled its plan for a new fee on methane emissions from the oil and gas industry it says will prod companies to move more rapidly to stifle leaks of the potent greenhouse gas.

The fee — as much as $1,500 per metric ton in 2026 — was mandated by Congress as part of the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, but lawmakers left key details up to the EPA, including how charges will be calculated and what companies can do to win exemptions.

The Environmental Protection Agency estimates its proposal would have marginal effects on energy production and prices while combating climate change — with natural gas output forecast to decline 0.03% in 2026 and gas costs set to increase less than a percent that year — by 0.052%. The EPA estimates it would stem the release of some 960,000 tons of methane through 2035.

Supporters said the measure would accelerate efforts by industry and state regulators to clamp down on releases of methane, which is a powerful greenhouse gas, estimated to be at least 80 times more robust than carbon dioxide at warming the atmosphere the first two decades after its release. Quick reductions of methane are viewed as one of the most cost-effective ways to slow the rate of global warming.

The measure is part of “a comprehensive strategy to reduce wasteful methane emissions that endanger communities and fuel the climate crisis,” EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan said in a news release. The measure complements separate IRA funding for methane monitoring and technology standards “to incentivize industry innovation and prompt action,” he said.

Methane is the prime component of natural gas — and a valued commodity in its own right — but it can escape from pipelines and processing equipment or intentionally be vented and flared at oil wells that lack infrastructure to carry away the fossil fuel.

The proposal comes atop newly finalized EPA requirements for companies to replace leaky oilfield equipment and regularly search for escaping gas. That’s fed oil industry complaints the new fee is duplicative and unnecessary.

However, the methane mandates imposed last year only fully kick in later this decade, especially for existing oil and gas infrastructure, where states will develop their own regulatory plans and then submit them for EPA review in a process that can span five years. The EPA proposal would encourage states to pick up their pace, since oil and gas facilities are exempted from the fee if they comply with the new requirements — but that can only happen once the standards are in force across all affected states.

The measure would also encourage oil and gas companies to move quicker than the regulations require in replacing leak-prone equipment, since that would result in lower emission calculations and associated fees.

The proposal would “function as an additional incentive to drive down methane emissions,” said Rosalie Winn, director and lead counsel for methane and air policy with the Environmental Defense Fund.

American Petroleum Institute officials are lobbying Congress to repeal the fee.

“As the world looks to US energy producers to provide stability in an increasingly unstable world, this punitive tax increase is a serious misstep that undermines America’s energy advantage,” said Dustin Meyer, API’s senior vice president of policy. “While we support smart federal methane regulation, this proposal creates an incoherent, confusing regulatory regime that will only stifle innovation and undermine our ability to meet rising energy demand.”

Under the plan, companies could escape charges when there’s been an unreasonable delay in permitting infrastructure necessary to mitigate emissions and when wells are permanently plugged.

Congress already limited the fee to larger-emitting sources — facilities that report releases of more than 25,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent per year to the EPA’s Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program. The Inflation Reduction Act also established the fee levels, beginning at $900 per metric ton this year, rising to $1,200 in 2025 and reaching $1,500 for 2026 and beyond.

Ultimately, the EPA estimates payments would be needed for just a few hundred oil and gas facilities — about a quarter of the more than 2,000 now reporting greenhouse gas emissions to the agency.

