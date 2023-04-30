(Bloomberg) -- US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Papua New Guinea in May to attend a meeting of Pacific leaders, the island nation’s premier said on his government’s official Facebook page.

Biden will meet with Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape, as well as 18 Pacific Island leaders, who will be in capital Port Moresby to attend the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation.

“Papua New Guinea is ready to receive both President Biden and Prime Minister Modi,” Marape said in an April 29 post, calling it “a historic first.” It is also “a ‘going forward’ futuristic meeting of global superpowers, in the biggest country in the Pacific.”

The US and its allies have so far largely avoided pressuring India over its close ties with Russia, a key supplier of weapons and energy to the South Asian nation. That’s partly because Washington sees New Delhi as a bulwark to counter China and included it in the Quad — a grouping that also has Japan and Australia.

