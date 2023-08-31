(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden is proposing a new rule seeking to close loopholes that allow some purchasers to avoid background checks when buying firearms online or at gun shows.

The proposed rule would amend Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives regulations to clarify that firearms dealing does not solely occur in brick-and-mortar stores, but also covers sales at gun shows, through mail orders, and on the internet.

The rule seeks to clarify that a gun dealer must obtain a license and run background checks no matter where they engage in business. The provision would not require licenses for individuals that are not routinely selling firearms, such as sales from a personal collection.

Last year, Biden signed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, the first major federal gun-control legislation in 30 years, but prospects for further action on firearms are unlikely after Republicans took control of the House in January.

That’s led the administration to seek other avenues to reduce gun violence.

“The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act was passed by Congress to reduce gun violence, including by expanding the background checks that keep guns out of the hands of criminals,” said Attorney General Merrick Garland in a statement Thursday. “This proposed rule implements Congress’s mandate to expand the definition of who must obtain a license and conduct a background check before selling firearms.”

The announcement comes days after a shooting in Jacksonville, Florida, where local law enforcement officials say a shooter, armed with a handgun and an assault rifle that was emblazoned with a swastika, killed three Black people at a dollar store.

Everytown for Gun Safety, which advocates gun-safety measures, is backed by Michael Bloomberg, founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP.

