President Joe Biden is still deciding whether to reappoint Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell or replace him with Fed governor Lael Brainard, as key senators wade in with their views on the choice The president has ruled out other possible contenders for the job, according to a person familiar with the matter Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown said he has no doubt the Senate would confirm either candidate

Federal Reserve Chair Powell’s inflation dashboard is starting to show some signs of overheating From spreading price increases to rising wages, it’s signaling more caution on the inflation front than when Powell unveiled the benchmarks less than three months ago Consumer prices skyrocketed 6.2% from a year earlier in October The personal consumption expenditures price index rose 4.4% in September -- the most since 1991

Bloomberg Economics analyzes how the enduring pandemic is shaping the outlook for growth and inflation two years after the first Covid-19 cases were reported A world economy still struggling to shake off the Covid-19 crisis now faces an additional drag -- a marked slowdown in China While inflation is also a topic of concern at the New Economy Forum in Singapore -- with heads of some of the world’s biggest banks predicting uncertainty ahead -- much of the conference has been concerned with geopolitical issues The U.S. intends to initiate a new economic framework for the Indo-Pacific in 2022, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said, as the Biden administration aims to reinvigorate America’s standing in the region China has applied to join an Asia-Pacific trade pact once pushed by the U.S. as a way to isolate Beijing and solidify American dominance in the region

Chile’s billionaire President Sebastian Pinera dodged an impeachment motion brought after the Pandora Papers revealed a potential conflict of interest in his family’s sale of a mining project stake

