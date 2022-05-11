(Bloomberg Law) -- President Joe Biden announced a bipartisan slate of nominees to the US Sentencing Commission, which would give the panel its first quorum since 2019.

The list of seven nominees released Wednesday includes US District Judge Carlton W. Reeves of the Southern District of Mississippi who, if confirmed by the Senate, would be the first Black chair in the commission’s history.

The Sentencing Commission, which sets the framework federal judges use when deciding how to calculate criminal sentences, hasn’t had a quorum since January 2019. As a result, courts have relied on outdated guidance in areas like compassionate release requests that were filed at unprecedented levels during the pandemic.

By statute, the commission must be bipartisan and consist of at least three federal judges and no more than four members of each political party.

Biden’s planned nominees includes three active judges and four attorneys. Of those nominees, two have experience as public defenders—a background Biden has prioritized for his judicial appointments as well.

Laura Mate previously served as an assistant federal public defender in the Western District of Washington. She is currently director of Sentencing Resource Counsel, which is a project of the Federal Public and Community Defenders in the Office of the Federal Public Defender for the District of Arizona.

Judge Luis Felipe Restrepo of the US Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit was an assistant federal public defender in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania and assistant defender with the Defender Association of Philadelphia early in his career.

Both are nominated to be commissioners and vice chairs.

The other selections are:

Claire McCusker Murray, who served as principal deputy associate attorney general in the Trump Justice Department, to be vice chair and commissioner;

Claria Horn Boom, a US district judge in Kentucky nominated by President Trump, to be commissioner;

John Gleeson, a partner at Debevoise and Plimpton LLP and former US district judge, to be commissioner; and

Candice Wong, an assistant US attorney in Washington, to be commissioner.

The commission gained attention during the March Senate confirmation hearings for soon-to-be Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, who was a vice chair of the panel between 2010 and 2014.

Justice Stephen Breyer, who Jackson will succeed, was also a member of the panel, and his brother, US District Judge Charles Breyer, is currently the commission’s acting chair.

