(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden named a special envoy to advance the rights of LGBTQ people, ahead of events planned at the White House on Friday designed to mark Pride Month.

Jessica Stern, executive director of OutRight Action International, will take on the State Department role, which the White House said in a statement is “critical to ensuring that U.S. diplomacy and foreign assistance promote and protect the human rights” of LGBTQ people across the globe.

Biden later Friday will sign into law legislation designating the site of the 2016 Pulse night club shooting the “National Pulse Memorial,” an informal distinction that doesn’t make the site part of the National Parks System or require federal funding.

The president and first lady Jill Biden will meet with survivors of the shooting, family members of the victims and lawmakers from Florida’s congressional delegation.

The June 12, 2016 shooting at a gay nightclub in Orlando killed 49 people and wounded 53, one of the worst mass killings in U.S. history.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg -- the first openly gay U.S. Cabinet secretary -- will open the event, and Biden will tout the steps his administration has taken to support the LGBTQ community.

