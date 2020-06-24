(Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden’s campaign rolled out its senior team in the battleground state of Wisconsin on Wednesday, announcing a roster of veterans of recent winning campaigns in the state.

Danielle Melfi, a former official in Governor Tony Evers’s administration and the director of political engagement for Senator Tammy Baldwin’s 2018 campaign, will lead operations as Wisconsin state director. Baldwin’s 2018 campaign manager, Scott Spector, will be a senior adviser.

The Biden campaign began announcing the leaders of its battleground state staff with the hiring of an Arizona state director and senior adviser last week. That was later than Democratic nominees have done their hiring in recent cycles, to the frustration of some party leaders in those states. Some Democrats said that while the delay isn’t catastrophic, they’re concerned by the campaign’s protracted hiring process and its effect on building a robust operation heading into the general election. Former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe made his own announcement of the state director at a party event last week.

Biden has also hired Garren Randolph, the Wisconsin Democratic Party’s political director, to be deputy state director in the state and Shirley Ellis, currently an adviser to the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, will join Biden’s team after the convention as a strategic adviser.

State directors oversee the day-to-day running of the campaign and are key to executing its broader strategy. Even though Biden is leading President Donald Trump in national polls, vacancies at that level could make organizing difficult in competitive states. The campaign has promised to fill out its leadership ranks in battleground states by July 1.

Coming Up:

The Democratic National Convention is scheduled for the week beginning Aug. 17 in Milwaukee, while the Republicans are slated to meet a week later with events in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Jacksonville, Florida.

