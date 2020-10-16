(Bloomberg) -- Democratic nominee Joe Biden is narrowly ahead of President Donald Trump in Florida in a new poll.

There are 18 days until the election and 60 days until the Electoral College meets.

Biden has a 3 percentage-point advantage over Trump in Florida, a critical battleground in November, according to a Mason-Dixon poll released Friday.

The poll showed that 48% of registered voters in Florida backed Biden, while 45% favored Trump. But the number of undecided voters in the poll, 6%, indicates the race remains wide open. Biden’s lead was also within the survey’s margin of error of 4 points.

The poll showed Biden leading among Democrats, independents, women, African-Americans and Hispanics. Trump was ahead among Republicans, men and White voters.

Florida remains the most closely fought battleground, with Biden ahead by 2.7 percentage points in the RealClearPolitics average of polls.

The poll of 625 registered voters in Florida was conducted Oct. 8-12.

