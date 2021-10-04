Oct 4, 2021
Biden, New Japan PM Kishida Agree to Keep Alliance Strong
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- New Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden soon after taking office and the two agreed to work together to keep their alliance strong.
Kishida told reporters in Tokyo on Tuesday the two countries would closely cooperate as they work on security challenges posed by China and North Korea and global issues such as climate change and the coronavirus pandemic. Kishida became prime minister Monday.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:19
Maple Leaf is opening a $182-million Bacon Centre of Excellence
-
8:28
Fast-food chain sends office staff to work as fry cooks amid labour shortage
-
2:58
Asking for a raise? Formulate a strategy for maximum results
-
Millennial Money: The case for being boring with your money
-
9:49
Remote work has vastly improved the Black worker experience
-
5:08
AB InBev explores US$1.2B sale of German beer brands