(Bloomberg) -- New Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden soon after taking office and the two agreed to work together to keep their alliance strong.

Kishida told reporters in Tokyo on Tuesday the two countries would closely cooperate as they work on security challenges posed by China and North Korea and global issues such as climate change and the coronavirus pandemic. Kishida became prime minister Monday.

