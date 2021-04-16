(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden nominated Marc Evans Knapper, deputy assistant secretary for Japan and Korea in the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs, to be U.S. ambassador to Vietnam, according to a White House statement.

Knapper would replace outgoing U.S. Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink.

Knapper previously was chargé d’affaires of the U.S. Embassy in South Korea and prior to that the embassy’s deputy chief of mission. Other assignments included leadership positions in the U.S. embassies in Iraq and Japan.

