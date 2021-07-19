(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden nominated Judith D. Pryor as first vice president of the Export-Import Bank of the U.S., the nation’s official export-credit agency.

Pryor, who is currently a director on the bank’s board, previously served during the Obama administration as the vice president of external affairs at Overseas Private Investment Corp., now known as the U.S. International Development Finance Corp., the White House said in a statement Monday.

Pryor “has over 25 years of leadership experience in international business, finance, trade, and public policy, primarily in the high-tech, satellite, and international-finance sectors,” the White House stated. “Her portfolio encompasses Africa and the Middle East, renewable energy, storage and efficiency, and women and minority-owned businesses.”

The EXIM Bank fills in the gap for American businesses when private sector lenders are unable or unwilling to provide financing, equipping them with the financing tools necessary to compete for global sales, according to its website. In doing so, the agency levels the playing field for U.S. goods and services going up against foreign competition in overseas markets.

Before entering public service, Pryor worked in the satellite industry at companies including WorldSpace Satellite Radio and COMSAT, according to the White House. She holds a B.A. in Communication from Bowling Green State University.

The bank’s chairman role is currently vacant, according to its website. The position was previously held by Kimberly Reed, who left the post in January.

