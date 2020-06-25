Biden Now Leads in Six States Key to Trump’s 2016 Victory

(Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden leads Donald Trump in every one of six key battleground states, all but erasing the advantage with White voters that Trump used to put together a razor-thin victory four years ago.

The New York Times/Siena College poll of swing states, together with national polls showing Biden with a double-digit lead, helps to draw an Electoral College map that will be increasingly difficult for Trump to win.

Biden leads Trump by 10 percentage points in Pennsylvania and 11 in Michigan and Wisconsin, reclaiming the three “blue wall” states that Trump broke through to beat Hillary Clinton.

But the presumptive Democratic nominee also leads in three other states thought to be more reliably Republican, including Florida by 6 points, Arizona by 7 points and North Carolina by 9 points.

Biden’s improved polling comes from a cross-section of demographic groups, but the Times poll shows the most significant movement in battleground states comes among White voters — especially college-educated ones — and young people. He’s also flipped voters aged 65 and older to his column, which helps to explain his improved standing in Florida and Arizona.

The margin of error for each state poll is plus-or-minus 4.1 to 4.6 percentage points.

