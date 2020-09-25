(Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden’s chances of winning the Electoral College rose to 76.7%, according to the latest run of poll aggregator FiveThirtyEight’s election forecasting model, from 76.6% on Sept. 24. He is predicted to win 352 of 538 electoral votes.

The model estimated Donald Trump’s chances at 22.8%, down from 22.9% on Sept. 24

According to the Sept. 25 run of the model, Trump had a 11.1% chance of carrying the popular vote, compared with Biden’s 88.9%

The national polling average for Trump reached 43.1% on Sept. 25, unchanged from Sept. 24

Biden’s national polling average reached 50.3% on Sept. 25 compared with 50.2% on Sept. 24

These were the FiveThirtyEight’s forecasts and polling averages by state on Sept. 25:

Major polls added to FiveThirtyEight’s poll database in the last 24 hours:

NOTE: FiveThirtyEight rates pollsters according to their historical accuracy. For the purposes of this story, the lowest possible rating for a major poll is B-. In 2016, FiveThirtyEight correctly predicted that Hillary Clinton would win the popular vote but missed with its Electoral College forecast.

