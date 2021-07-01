(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said the federal government can do more to support search and rescue efforts in Surfside, Florida, where at least 18 people died in a collapsed condominium tower and many more are missing.

“I think there’s more that we can do,” Biden said Thursday during a meeting with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. The president suggested the U.S. could pay for more -- possibly all -- of the rescue efforts.

Biden and first lady Jill Biden traveled to south Florida to receive a briefing on the collapsed condominium tower and offer comfort to the community. The president is scheduled to meet with first responders as well as families of those who died or are missing.

DeSantis thanked Biden for the federal response to the disaster, saying “you recognized the severity of this tragedy from day one.”

Six more bodies were found in the ruins Wednesday, according to local officials, bringing the death toll to 18 almost a week after the building’s collapse. Among the dead were two children ages 4 and 10. Search and rescue efforts were paused Thursday morning over safety concerns.

Biden has provided federal assistance to the rescue and recovery effort, including 60 Federal Emergency Management Agency staff and five urban search and rescue teams, according to White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Roughly 150 people are still considered missing in the community. Jean-Pierre said the efforts are still considered a recovery mission.

