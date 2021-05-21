(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s team offered to reduce his infrastructure and jobs proposal by about a quarter to $1.7 trillion in a counter-offer to Republicans, who have made efforts to cut down the plan.

Biden’s team “put forward a reasonable counter-offer,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Friday during a press conference. She added that officials including Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and National Economic Adviser Brian Deese were meeting with Republicans on Friday.

Biden hosted several Senate Republicans at the White House last week and both sides have continued talks since then. Republicans earlier proposed cutting Biden’s $2.25 trillion proposal to $568 billion. Biden’s plan includes spending on traditional physical infrastructure projects as well as on social programs.

West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito, the lawmaker leading the GOP effort, has said she saw a more than 50% chance of being able to reach an agreement with the president. She described the next two weeks as “critical” to the talks but added that she anticipates the process still has months to go, saying that a bill was unlikely to clear both chambers of Congress by July 4, a deadline proposed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

