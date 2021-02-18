Biden Official Says Texas Crisis Shows Need for Infrastructure

(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration said it will work with states and business to make infrastructure more resilient after a winter storm led to widespread power outages in Texas.

“Climate change is real and it’s happening now and we’re not adequately prepared for it,” said Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, a Department of Homeland Security official who briefed reporters on a Thursday conference call.

She said the administration is working to “build the kind of resilient critical infrastructure we will depend on in the future.”

In Texas, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has provided 60 generators, 729,000 liters of water, 10,000 wool blankets and 225,000 meals, she said.

Millions of Texans have been without power. By late Thursday morning, the number of blacked-out customers was down to about 500,000 from more than 4 million two days earlier, according to PowerOutage.us.

Asked about Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s order restricting the flow of natural gas across state lines in an attempt to direct the fuel to the state’s power plants, Sherwood-Randall said: “This is an authority that is a state authority.”

She added that the administration is “in discussion with our Mexican partners as well as with the state officials around the decision that the state officials are taking.”

