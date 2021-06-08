(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is supporting former President Donald Trump’s position that he qualified as a government employee under a law that would let him to dodge a defamation suit by E. Jean Carroll, the New York advice columnist who claims he raped her two decades ago.

Late Monday, Justice Department lawyers submitted a filing to a federal appeals court adopting essentially the same position the department staked out while Trump was still in office -- that presidents are covered by the Westfall Act of 1988, which protects government workers from being personally sued for actions related to their official duties.

Carroll went public in 2019 with her allegation that Trump attacked her in a deserted area of the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan. She then sued him for defamation after he said she was lying and accused her of conspiring with Democrats to undermine him. Trump claims his statements denying Carroll’s claim were part of his official duties.

While describing Trump’s statements that questioned Carroll’s credibility as “crude and disrespectful,” DOJ lawyers went on to argue in Monday’s filing that “speaking to the public and the press on matters of public concern are undoubtedly part of an elected official’s job,” even when the statements made are allegedly defamatory.

The Westfall Act has previously been applied to other presidents in litigation, including Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, though under different circumstances.

In October, a trial judge in Manhattan rejected the Justice Department’s argument that Trump’s statements were made as part of his presidential duties.

If the appeals court agrees with DOJ that the U.S. should be substituted for Trump as defendant in the suit, the case would be dismissed because the government can’t be sued for defamation.

The lower-court case is Carroll v. Trump, 20-cv-07311, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

